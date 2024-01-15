ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Akwa Ibom APC Chieftain urges Eno to reconcile with opposition after Supreme Court win

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged the governor to show wisdom and magnanimity on his victory at the nation’s apex court, which he described as a divine opportunity.

Governor Umo Eno [The Mail]
Governor Umo Eno [The Mail]

Recommended articles

Udoh said this while speaking with newsmen in Uyo on Monday against the backdrop of the January 11 Supreme Court judgment which affirmed Eno as the validly-elected governor of the state. He urged the governor to show wisdom and magnanimity on his victory at the nation’s apex court, which he described as a divine opportunity.

The second republic lawmaker urged Eno to give open arms to the opponents to join hands with him in building the state.

Your Excellency, your supreme court victory is the perfect will of God and the irrefutable choice of Akwa Ibom people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It also reinforces the confidence of the people in your government,” Udoh said.

The elder statesman appealed to the people of the state to continue to support the Eno-led administration, emphasising that the time for politicking was over, hence the need for everyone to ensure optimal development of the state.

“I believe we all want our state to progress; this is the spirit in all of us, including supporters of the opposition party.

“The development of the state is not negotiable and should not be compromised for any petty reason.

“We should, therefore, rally round this government in order to ensure progress and stability,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Workers cry over delay in payment of ₦35k wage award Tinubu promised them

Workers cry over delay in payment of ₦35k wage award Tinubu promised them

A Fresh Face for Edo's Future: Olumide Akpata brings a transformative vision

A Fresh Face for Edo's Future: Olumide Akpata brings a transformative vision

Imo Governor Uzodimma sworn in for 2nd term with Tinubu, Obasanjo present

Imo Governor Uzodimma sworn in for 2nd term with Tinubu, Obasanjo present

Tinubu inaugurates renovated, renamed Sam Mbakwe International Airport Road

Tinubu inaugurates renovated, renamed Sam Mbakwe International Airport Road

Tinubu graces Uzodimma's 2nd term inauguration in Owerri

Tinubu graces Uzodimma's 2nd term inauguration in Owerri

Governor Aiyedatiwa disburses ₦30m loan to 66 widows of fallen heroes

Governor Aiyedatiwa disburses ₦30m loan to 66 widows of fallen heroes

Governor Yusuf to establish security trust fund for families of fallen heroes

Governor Yusuf to establish security trust fund for families of fallen heroes

Akwa Ibom APC Chieftain urges Eno to reconcile with opposition after Supreme Court win

Akwa Ibom APC Chieftain urges Eno to reconcile with opposition after Supreme Court win

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Supreme Court dismisses SDP’s appeal against Fintiri’s re-election

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Despite Tinubu's intervention, Fubara yet to re-present 2024 budget to Rivers Assembly

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

APC begins sale of forms for Edo governorship race

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. [Twitter:@tvcnewsng]

Plateau APC accepts Supreme Court’s judgment on guber poll in good faith