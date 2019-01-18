Chief Egwu Chima, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, has urged the Igbos to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chima, also a former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abakaliki.

According to him, the performance of the Buhari led administration and its predisposition to infrastructural development in the South-East is enough for the Ndigbos to support his re-election bid.

Chima, a board member of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) noted that the re-election of the president would ease the process of producing an Igbo President for the country in 2023.

“With the presidential election less than a month, it is important that we once more call on our Igbo kinsmen to join mainstream Nigerian politics in order to get our share from the national politics.

“Buhari has shown enough leadership through his performances in all sectors of our national lives and his enthronement of good governance.

“The economy is being repositioned, the administration’s fight against corruption and other forms of indiscipline is yielding result and the war against insurgency is relentlessly been fought.

“Many abandoned road projects in the South-East including the Enugu-Onitsha, Enugu-Port Harcourt and many others abandoned for years are being completed by the administration.

“Work on the second Niger bridge is ongoing, rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport as well as jobs creation for youths are landmark achievements of the Buhari led administration.

“Our agitation to have a shot at the presidency of the country in 2023 will be easier to realise if we collectively support the president in his second term bid.

“Since other zones have tested the presidency with the exception of South-East, our bargaining power will be enhanced in 2023 if we support Buhari to get re-elected in the Feb. 16, presidential election,” Chima said.

He commended Buhari for appointing Mrs Ann Agom-Eze from Ebonyi as a member of the Women and Youths Mobilisation of the Presidential Campaign Council.

“Agom-Eze is a frontline woman politician from Ebonyi and a senatorial aspirant who came close to winning the ticket for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

“Her appointment into the council is therefore very deserving.

“I am optimistic that she will use the position to mobilise women and youths of the state to vote massively for Buhari in the election,” he said.