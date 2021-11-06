RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC chieftain in Anambra pleads with INEC to extend voting deadline by 3 hours

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The politician commends INEC for introducing new voting technology but complained that the technology was very slow.

Chief John Bosco Onunkwo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) (NAN)
Chief John Bosco Onunkwo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) (NAN)

Chief John Bosco Onunkwo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday called on INEC to extend the voting deadline at the on-going Anambra governorship election beyond 2.30 p.m.

Recommended articles

“I call on INEC to give us additional three hours to accommodate the high number of people who are yet to vote; the complaints are everywhere,’’ he said.

Onunkwo, who contested and lost the APC governorship ticket at primary election level, made the call soon after casting his vote at Umuchu in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

He commended INEC for introducing new voting technology but complained that the technology was so slow that it left many unable to cast their votes.

Onunkwo noted that the 2:30pm deadline for voting had elapsed yet many voters were yet to vote.

“Before now, it used to be analogue election, but we are in digital age, so there is bound to be hitches and I commend the efforts of the officials fixing the problem.

“There should be contingencies to address this situation, however; with the way the process is progressing, many voters will not be able to vote within the deadline,’’ he said.

Onunkwo commended the peaceful environment in the state and thanked security agencies and Anambra people for their positive disposition to peace.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC chieftain in Anambra pleads with INEC to extend voting deadline by 3 hours

APC chieftain in Anambra pleads with INEC to extend voting deadline by 3 hours

Kwara doctors suspend warning strike

Kwara doctors suspend warning strike

Anambra Election: INEC extends voting time to 4 pm

Anambra Election: INEC extends voting time to 4 pm

Anambra Election: APGA candidate Soludo 'shocked' by INEC’s technology breakdown

Anambra Election: APGA candidate Soludo 'shocked' by INEC’s technology breakdown

Anambra Deputy Governor describes ongoing election as the smoothest he’s ever seen

Anambra Deputy Governor describes ongoing election as the smoothest he’s ever seen

Anambra Election: APC candidate, Andy Uba commends electoral process

Anambra Election: APC candidate, Andy Uba commends electoral process

Anambra Election: PDP candidate Ozigbo votes, decries delay in voting devices

Anambra Election: PDP candidate Ozigbo votes, decries delay in voting devices

Anambra Election: Gov Obiano and his wife cast their votes in Aguleri

Anambra Election: Gov Obiano and his wife cast their votes in Aguleri

Anambra Election: Voters kick against INEC’s ‘No facemask, No voting’ rule

Anambra Election: Voters kick against INEC’s ‘No facemask, No voting’ rule

Trending

Southeast governors to meet FG over Nnamdi Kanu

South-east governors (Channels TV)

Gov Okowa explains why Jonathan was absent at PDP convention

Governors visiting ex-President Goodluck Jonathan earlier in the year [Twitter/@OfficialPDPNig]

34,587 Police Officers have been deployed to Anambra for election

President Muhammadu Buhari with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali [Presidency]

1.5 million new voters complete PVC registration in 3 months

The registration exercise will be suspended in June 2022 [INEC]