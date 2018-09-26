APC chieftain defects to PDP in Edo

Addressing the gathering at the occasion, Olukoga said that he decided to return to the PDP after due consultation with his supporters.

Chief David Olukoga, an aide to former Gov. Adams Oshiomhole, and Chairman, Edo State Traffic Management Agency (ESTMA), on Wednesday, formally defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Olukoga led several of his supporters, majority of who were youths, to the PDP Secretariat.

They were received by Chief Dan Orbih, the party’s chairman as well as national executive members of the party.

Addressing the gathering at the occasion, Olukoga said that he decided to return to the PDP after due consultation with his supporters.

He also said that marginalisation as well as ethnic, regional and religious politics and impunity in the APC was a major reason for his leaving the party.

“I return to the PDP with a clear conscience, because I believe the party has learnt from its past mistakes and now well repositioned and forward looking,’’ he said.

He called on all Nigerians to join hands with the PDP and rescue the state in particular and the nation at large from maladministration of the ruling party.

Earlier, Orbih said that he was happy to address the thousands of youths, who have decided to leave the APC for the PDP.

He said that he was convinced that fundamental issues affecting the state were responsible for their defection.

He said some of the issues include failed promises of job creation for 200,000 persons annually, as well as the failed N30 billion Water Storm project.

The chairman said that the failed Water Storm project was also responsible for the disaster being experienced and flooding in some parts of the state capital.

He, therefore, appealed to NEMA as well as the state government to urgently provide relief materials to flood victims within the state capital and environs.

Orbih urged the state government to wake up and address the problems in the state as there was need for the government to take concrete action against problems affecting the state.