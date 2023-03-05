ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC chairman leads 500 members to endorse APGA's Nweke as Enugu governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former ward chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ozzi Edem, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mr Mathew Enete, on Sunday led 500 APC members to endorse Mr Frank Nweke Jr. as next governor.

Frank Nweke Jr.
Frank Nweke Jr.

Recommended articles

Addressing the community at Afor Ozzi Market, Enete said the decision was based on the premise that APGA was their own party, adding that they would prove this at the polls on March 11.

He added that the APC members in the community would now redirect their energies into ensuring that Nweke Jr. emerges the next governor of Enugu State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the endorsement, Nweke thanked the community for the warm welcome accorded him and for aligning with APGA’s philosophy of shared prosperity where nobody is left behind.

Nweke assured the people of his commitment to rehabilitate the major road leading to the Edem community which had remained in terrible condition for decades.

The APGA governorship candidate also pledged to ensure that all outstanding pensions were paid and further guaranteed the timely and regular payment of pensions and gratuities to retirees.

Nweke urged the people to vote massively for him and for APGA candidates at the House of Assembly election of on March 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that his emergence as governor would enable him to fulfil his promises to the people of Enugu State.

Welcoming the APC members into APGA family, Nweke said he was confident that God would grant their request for good leadership if he eventually won.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're ready for 'agbado' revolution - Farmers congratulate Tinubu

We're ready for 'agbado' revolution - Farmers congratulate Tinubu

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos, says his victory unpredictable

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos, says his victory unpredictable

Katsina youths urge Tinubu to appoint people of integrity in his cabinet

Katsina youths urge Tinubu to appoint people of integrity in his cabinet

How gunmen murdered village head in Kano - Police

How gunmen murdered village head in Kano - Police

Retire from active politics honourably - VON DG advises Atiku

Retire from active politics honourably - VON DG advises Atiku

Police kill 2 kidnap suspects in Bauchi

Police kill 2 kidnap suspects in Bauchi

Buhari charges Chadian political factions to support ongoing transition

Buhari charges Chadian political factions to support ongoing transition

NASS members-elect to get INEC certificates of return on Tuesday

NASS members-elect to get INEC certificates of return on Tuesday

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland High School remains shut – Lagos govt

Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland High School remains shut – Lagos govt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Can a candidate become president without 25% of votes in FCT? [Pulse Explainer]

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president.

5 states that could determine Nigeria’s next president