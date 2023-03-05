APC chairman leads 500 members to endorse APGA's Nweke as Enugu governor

Addressing the community at Afor Ozzi Market, Enete said the decision was based on the premise that APGA was their own party, adding that they would prove this at the polls on March 11.

He added that the APC members in the community would now redirect their energies into ensuring that Nweke Jr. emerges the next governor of Enugu State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the endorsement, Nweke thanked the community for the warm welcome accorded him and for aligning with APGA’s philosophy of shared prosperity where nobody is left behind.

Nweke assured the people of his commitment to rehabilitate the major road leading to the Edem community which had remained in terrible condition for decades.

The APGA governorship candidate also pledged to ensure that all outstanding pensions were paid and further guaranteed the timely and regular payment of pensions and gratuities to retirees.

Nweke urged the people to vote massively for him and for APGA candidates at the House of Assembly election of on March 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that his emergence as governor would enable him to fulfil his promises to the people of Enugu State.