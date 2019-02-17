The Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State, Boniface Okoloho, has been shot dead.

According to Premium Times, Okoloho was killed on Saturday, February 16, 2019 by unknown gunmen.

The report also states that the APC chairman in Benue South, Mohammed Hassan confirmed the incident, saying that details of the killing will be made known soon.

“It is true, our Ohimini local government chairman has been killed,” he added.

Also, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations in Benue State, Olubunmi Oshoko, confirmed knowledge of a related report.

He ssaid “I cannot authoritatively confirm but there was something like that.

“A case of culpable homicide was reported from that area but we haven’t gotten the full report.”