APC Chairman Ganduje hints reconciliation with Kwankwaso for stronger Kano base

Ganduje, speaking exclusively to BBC Hausa, expressed his willingness to unite with Kwankwaso, citing the potential for reconciliation through divine intervention. He noted the importance of fostering unity within his Kano base, anticipating an influx of new members into the APC.

"Certainly, we share roots and lineage. A division occurred, and now (there is) a potential for reunification through divine intervention. What could be better?" Ganduje remarked, signaling a possible end to the protracted political rivalry between the two leaders.

The longstanding feud between Ganduje and Kwankwaso has been a defining feature of the political landscape in Kano State.

However, recent indications suggest that efforts are underway, spearheaded by President Bola Tinubu, to reconcile the two influential politicians and pave the way for Kwankwaso's return to the APC.