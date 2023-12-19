ADVERTISEMENT
APC Chairman Ganduje affirms commitment to better living conditions for Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ganduje acknowledged the dual role of the APC as an institution responsible for electoral appointments.

Abdullahi-Umar-Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC [Leadership]
Speaking at the public presentation of the book "APC and Transition Politics" by Dr. Salihu Lukman, the former National Vice-Chairman (North West), Ganduje stated the need for restructuring and repositioning within the APC.

Ganduje acknowledged the dual role of the APC as an institution responsible for electoral appointments and as a guardian of the party's manifesto.

He stressed the importance of addressing the demands of the people and effectively communicating the government's achievements.

In response to Ganduje's remarks, former Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State commended the book's author for a well-researched work. Fayemi emphasised the significance of individuals like Lukman, considering them the conscience of the party.

Senator Adams Oshiohmole, from Edo State, praised the author for his commendable efforts, while Chief Bisi Akande, the pioneer chairman of the APC, urged members to engage in open discussions for the betterment of the party and the nation.

Senator Ajibola Basiru, the book reviewer, hailed the publication as a must-read for all political stakeholders. Lukman, the author, expressed his motivation to stimulate discussions within the party, with hopes that party leaders would integrate the book into the party's structures.

Lukman, a former Director-General of the Progressives Governors' Forum, highlighted the APC's clear future based on remarks from Ganduje, Oshiohmole, and other distinguished guests. He committed to serving the party diligently and welcomed advice to revitalise party structures.

The event, attended by lawmakers, representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress, members of the APC National Working Committee, and various stakeholders, marked a significant step in fostering discourse for the party's growth and the advancement of the nation.

