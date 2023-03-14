ADVERTISEMENT
APC chairman Adamu admidts 2023 presidential election 'not perfect'

Ima Elijah

“It’s fair and honourable to admit that the Feb. 25 elections were not perfect."

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.
APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

During a closed-door meeting held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, acknowledged that the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25th were not without flaws.

About the meeting: Adamu made this admission while delivering his speech at the parley of the APC National Working Committee with Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, and members-elect of the National Assembly. The meeting, which began at approximately 2:50 pm, on Monday, March 13, 2023, was not open to the public.

In Adamu's words: “I very heartily congratulate all the distinguished men and women elected. I salute you all. You’re the new team Nigeria. From May 29 this year, the burden of our national unity, peace, and development will rest on your shoulders as a team.

“It’s fair and honourable to admit that the Feb. 25 elections were not perfect. We didn’t set out to conduct perfect elections.

“World history has no instances of perfect elections. Like all other democratic nations, we set out to conduct free, fair, and credible elections. This we did.

“From the results of Feb. 25, 2023, general elections announced so far by the electoral umpire, INEC, the APC won the presidency, clean and clear, and a majority in both chambers of the National Assembly.”

Meanwhile: Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), maintains that the 2023 presidential election was the most egregious election in the history of the country. READ MORE

Ima Elijah

