The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Adamu appeals to Nigerians not to abandon Buhari after office

Ima Elijah

Adamu noted that Buhari has led the nation to victory and should be repaid with a peaceful exit.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, APC Presidential candidate, and Adamu Abdullahi, the National Chairman of the ruling party at Eagle Square, Abuja where Tinubu was declared as the party's flagbearer for the 2023 election. (Punch)
President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, APC Presidential candidate, and Adamu Abdullahi, the National Chairman of the ruling party at Eagle Square, Abuja where Tinubu was declared as the party's flagbearer for the 2023 election. (Punch)

Recommended articles

Adamu made the appeal when a pro-democracy group, The Natives, visited him at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, on Thursday, April 27.

He noted that Buhari has led the nation to victory and should be repaid with a peaceful exit.

“We want President Buhari to hand over safely by the end of May 29. Buhari has led us to this victory and one way we can pay him is to ensure that he has a very peaceful exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our support for President Buhari should continue because he is not going to be president after May 29. Our loyalty to him should not be extinguished after May 29,” he said.

During the visit, Adamu revealed that he had visited President-elect Bola Tinubu twice since his return from France and confirmed that Tinubu is in good health and ready to work.

In Adamu's words, “Today through your concerted efforts, in collaborating with us, in voting us, we have a brand new president of Nigeria in the person of Bola Tinubu.

"He took time off because of the rigours of the campaigns; we thank God he is back. I was with him with members of the NWC. He is hale and hearty. He is rejuvenated and ready to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We want your continued support for us and the incoming government. We want your support to ensure that our transition is smooth and peaceful."

Adamu said all party faithful and Nigerians should support Tinubu to succeed in administering the country during his tenure.

The Supreme Leader of The Natives, Olalekan Smart Edwards, expressed gratitude to the APC leadership and northern governors for ensuring Tinubu's emergence and victory.

He reminded Adamu that the APC cannot afford to fail Nigeria and Africa as the continent's largest party and commended them for providing a stabiliser.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo to speak at Mo Ibrahim forum in Nairobi

Osinbajo to speak at Mo Ibrahim forum in Nairobi

Zulum inaugurates FG’s 200 housing units in Nganzai LGA

Zulum inaugurates FG’s 200 housing units in Nganzai LGA

Sokoto State Govt, partners strategise for malaria control, others

Sokoto State Govt, partners strategise for malaria control, others

Adamu appeals to Nigerians not to abandon Buhari after office

Adamu appeals to Nigerians not to abandon Buhari after office

5 startups win ₦‎17.5m at hackathon to end open defecation

5 startups win ₦‎17.5m at hackathon to end open defecation

Ebonyi LP decries relocation of election tribunal to Abuja

Ebonyi LP decries relocation of election tribunal to Abuja

Federal High Court declines request to stop 2023 census

Federal High Court declines request to stop 2023 census

Declare suspended INEC Adamawa REC wanted, CSO tells Police

Declare suspended INEC Adamawa REC wanted, CSO tells Police

Buhari plans to eventually retire to Kaduna after May 29 handover

Buhari plans to eventually retire to Kaduna after May 29 handover

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Osimhen's entourage denies PSG agreement

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Oshoala through to Women's Champions League final as Barcelona edge Chelsea on aggregate

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Tatum and Brown propel Boston Celtics past Atlanta Hawks to 2nd round

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu (TheCable)

Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. (Punch)

Adeleke recalls how Adeboye prophesied his emergence as Osun governor in 2018