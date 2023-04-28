Adamu appeals to Nigerians not to abandon Buhari after office

Adamu made the appeal when a pro-democracy group, The Natives, visited him at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, on Thursday, April 27.

He noted that Buhari has led the nation to victory and should be repaid with a peaceful exit.

“We want President Buhari to hand over safely by the end of May 29. Buhari has led us to this victory and one way we can pay him is to ensure that he has a very peaceful exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our support for President Buhari should continue because he is not going to be president after May 29. Our loyalty to him should not be extinguished after May 29,” he said.

Adamu on Tinubu

During the visit, Adamu revealed that he had visited President-elect Bola Tinubu twice since his return from France and confirmed that Tinubu is in good health and ready to work.

In Adamu's words, “Today through your concerted efforts, in collaborating with us, in voting us, we have a brand new president of Nigeria in the person of Bola Tinubu.

"He took time off because of the rigours of the campaigns; we thank God he is back. I was with him with members of the NWC. He is hale and hearty. He is rejuvenated and ready to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We want your continued support for us and the incoming government. We want your support to ensure that our transition is smooth and peaceful."

Adamu said all party faithful and Nigerians should support Tinubu to succeed in administering the country during his tenure.

The Natives speak back

The Supreme Leader of The Natives, Olalekan Smart Edwards, expressed gratitude to the APC leadership and northern governors for ensuring Tinubu's emergence and victory.