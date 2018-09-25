Pulse.ng logo
APC cautions PDP national chairman, others on political language

2019 General Elections APC cautions PDP national chairman, others on political language, conduct

  • Published:
The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday commenced the screening of its Presidential aspirants for the 2019 election. play

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus

(Punch)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned leaders of political parties, especially the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, against unguided statements and conduct that could heat up the polity.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, particularly cautioned Secondus on his political language and conduct.

The national chairman of a political party is expected to exhibit the highest sense of patriotism, decency and decorum in public conduct and discourse.

“Regrettably, the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has not lived up to these basic expectations,“ Nabena said.

He noted that the PDP national chairman weeks ago, took the internal matters of the country’s politics to the international scene by writing letters to various international organisations.

Nabena further noted that soon after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared last Saturday`s Osun governorship election inconclusive, the PDP national chairman accused it of conspiring with the APC to declare the election inconclusive.

This, the APC spokesman said , the PDP national chairman did without basis.

He maintained that the APC would as a rule, ignore irresponsible and baseless utterances and actions as exhibited by opposition political parties, especially the PDP national chairman.

He, however, said that as the nation prepared for the forthcoming 2019 general elections, it was necessary to give word of caution on expected behaviour required of all political sides.

Nabena said Secondus’ “unfounded allegation on the inconclusive Osun governorship election is not expected from such highly placed party official. Accusing the APC of conspiring with INEC, without proof, is taking mudslinging too far”.

“We advise Secondus not to descend to the level unexpected of his office, less he enters the boxing ring with its attendant mud and dirt,“ Nabena said.

The APC spokesman stressed that Secondus` action would only bring him personal attacks and ridicule, adding that a word was enough for the wise.

