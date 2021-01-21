Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee said this on Wednesday while inaugurating the party’s National Committee for Membership and Revalidation Exercise at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

He said the inauguration of the committee marked another milestone in the history of the party.

He expressed optimism that at the end of the committee’s assignment, the party’s membership figure would surge into quadruples or even more.

This, he said, would further prove that the APC was indeed Nigeria’s largest and leading political party.

“Already, the registration and revalidation enlightenment and mobilisation committee under the leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, has commenced mobilising our members to participate and ensure they are registered in the forthcoming exercise.

“Let me make it abundantly clear that the party would not condone any act of sabotage of denying anyone or group of persons from registering.

“The party would deal decisively with anyone or group who attempt hijacking the exercise, everyone must be allowed and given the chance to register,” Buni said.

He added that the party had adequate back up materials to ensure a successful exercise, saying that no one should be disenfranchised.

He urged members of the committee to work as a team, adding that every member should contribute his quota to its success.

Buni noted that the party has not had the opportunity of renewing its membership register since the initial registration in 2014.

“The party had in the last seven years received millions of politicians who left other political parties and joined the APC but were not registered.

“Similarly millions of youths who attained the age of 18 years and above have joined the party within this period but could not be registered.

“Again, others who had left the party still have their names in the register,” he said.

He said the registration and revalidation would therefore provide the opportunity for both new and old members to register and update their membership of the party.

He further said that the exercise would also afford the party the opportunity to expunge names of those who had left its fold and enable it have a clean and up to date membership register.

Buni added that the committee was key to ensuring a successful membership registration and revalidation across the country, stressing that so much was being expected from it.

According to Buni, members of the committee were carefully selected based on their personal capacity and the confidence the party has in them to make the exercise a huge success.

He assured that the party’s secretariat would be there always to support and address any possible problem that may arise in the course of committee’s assignment.

Buni expressed confidence that at the end of the exercise, every member of the APC would have the privilege of getting registered as a member with a sense of belonging.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the inauguration, the committee chairman and Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, said the exercise would be free, fair and transparent.

“The chairman spoke in strong terms against hijack of party materials for the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

“We are going to take disciplinary action and it’s going to be very severe for those found wanting,” Bello said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 11 member committee has Sen. John Akpanudoedehe as its secretary, while Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner would serve as the Secretary.

The APC membership registration and revalidation will commence on Jan. 25 across the country.