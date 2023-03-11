APC cautions against granting Ortom’s ₦1bn loan request days to election

Kula alleged that the State House of Assembly had on Tuesday approved another N1 billion revolving overdraft for Ortom, saying that such loan would deepen the debt profile of the state.

“We have gathered on good authority that on Tuesday, Uba led Benue House of Assembly covertly approved a N1billion revolving overdraft for Ortom led executive.

“We are surprised that the house is still approving loans for Ortom having known that he is left with less than three months in office.

“We wonder why someone who wants to govern the state will continue indulging in mischief targeted at increasing the already frightening loan burden for the leadership to come,” Kula said.

He wondered why Ortom was still finding ways to multiply the state debt at the twilight of his administration and called on the people to reject the move.