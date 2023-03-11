ADVERTISEMENT
APC cautions against granting Ortom’s ₦1bn loan request days to election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned commercial banks against granting loan request by Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, whose tenure will end on May 29.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.
Kula alleged that the State House of Assembly had on Tuesday approved another N1 billion revolving overdraft for Ortom, saying that such loan would deepen the debt profile of the state.

“We have gathered on good authority that on Tuesday, Uba led Benue House of Assembly covertly approved a N1billion revolving overdraft for Ortom led executive.

“We are surprised that the house is still approving loans for Ortom having known that he is left with less than three months in office.

“We wonder why someone who wants to govern the state will continue indulging in mischief targeted at increasing the already frightening loan burden for the leadership to come,” Kula said.

He wondered why Ortom was still finding ways to multiply the state debt at the twilight of his administration and called on the people to reject the move.

“What is it that Ortom thinks he can achieve within the remaining two months of his tenure that he is now adding to the heavy debts he had incurred for the state,” he said.

APC cautions against granting Ortom's ₦1bn loan request days to election

