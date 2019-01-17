The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has excluded the names of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from its final list of candidates for the 2019 National Assembly elections in Rivers State.

In the list signed by INEC Secretary, Rose Orianran-Anthony, and released on Thursday, January 17, 2019, the party's candidates were excluded.

The omission is in accordance with a recent federal high court judgement that nullified the party's contentious factional primary elections that produced different candidates for the same positions.

The court ruled that the elections were not conducted in accordance with the law and restrained INEC from recognising any APC candidates for the 2019 general elections in the state.