APC candidate retains House of Reps seat in Ankpa, Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Abdullahi Halims, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner of Ankpa, Omala and Olamaboro Federal Constituency in Kogi.

Mr Abdullahi Halims (KogiReports)
The Returning Officer of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Kadiri Wasiiu, declared the results in Ankpa on Monday

According to Wasiu, Halims polled a total of 34,280 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Joshua Adejoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 25,847 votes.

”Abdullahi Halims of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Wasiu said.

Reacting to the result, Mr Muhammed Nasiru, the Coordinator of Information, Visual and Strategic (IVS) Operations to Halims, said the result is a reflection that the APC candidate is loved by his people.

