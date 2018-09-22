APC candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola casts his vote

news

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola cast his vote.

Oyetola voted at his polling unit in Iragbiji, Boripe LGA in Osun state.

According to Punch, Oyetola said “I believe the security agents are doing their job very well. It’s been so far so good because everybody realises there must be a free and fair election.

“On the allegation of vote-buying, I don’t know about people buying votes. They may be doing so somewhere else, but not in my ward.

I believe strongly that I’m going to win this election; I’ve laboured so hard. Apart from that, the current administration has worked very well in a lot of areas, including health care, commerce, education, infrastructural development, and agriculture.

“I’m going to make sure I continue with those projects, especially in providing security for the people. Everyone is looking forward to seeing who leads them in the next four years.”

PDP agents arrested for vote buying

Two agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been arrested for vote buying.

According to Pulse correspondent, the agents were nabbed by the special police unit at Molete ward in Iwo area of Osun state.

The report was also confirmed the Nigerian Police in a statement issued on Twiiter.