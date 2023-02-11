APC campaign council explains media attacks on Tinubu

Odikpo said the event was historic in the country’s medical evolution as it assembled the best across Nigeria’s medicare to dialogue on how to better the health care sector and services.

He also said that the event was an opportunity to bring to the front burner solutions and prospects of charting new effective and efficient medical services for the country.

Odikpo said since the return of democracy in the country in 1999, he had always admired the good fortunes of Lagos politicians ”because they had a great leader in Tinubu.”

He added that he had secretly wished he was from Lagos State, saying, ”Lagos politicians had enjoyed awesome mentorship as well a structured organisational order, courtesy of Tinubu.”

The director said Tinubu, a former two-term governor of Lagos State had extraordinary talents, saing, ”history has beckoned on Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

”Buhari has laid the foundation for him to build on because he has been destined to change the Nigerian narratives.

“It’s only ripe fruits that get stoned, you are ripe, hence all the attacks but no man can change your God’s destiny.

“Surely, you will build a better Nigeria that we all will be very proud of like Lagos State of today under your governorship.

“Yesterday is no longer ours to recover but tomorrow is ours to win and we must win our tomorrow in the interest of our future generations and our great country Nigeria.”

Odikpo assured that, if elected as the country’s next president, Tinubu would change the narrative in the country’s health sector.

He explained that healthcare as presented in Tinubu’s manifesto was a complete document, covering critical areas like human resources, brain drain, medical tourism, infrastructure, universal health care and health financing.

“But, we want Nigerians especially medicare professionals and our youths to be part of our actions and decisions, hence this town hall meeting.

“To carry a positive action in life, you must develop a positive vision.

“When health is absent, wisdom cannot reveal itself, strength cannot fight, intelligence cannot be applied, art cannot become manifest and wealth becomes useless.

”So, health is wealth, let’s create a wealthy nation by putting our health care services in the right perspective with Tinubu as the country’s next president,” he said.

Odikpo noted that Nigeria was blessed with great potentials to lead the world in almost all areas of human endeavors, but was being weighed down by her environment.

He said, ”there is therefore need to change our environment so we could start excelling like the western world.”

Odikpo urged that Nigerians should be thankful to God for having Tinubu, an astute visionary leader, who changed the environmental narrative of Lagos State.