The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians to unite in the government effort to prevent and manage the spread of Coronavirus.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu said this in a statement issued in Abuja.

Issa-Onilu said: “Indeed, Easter emphasises, acknowledges and appreciates the redemptive blessings of the ultimate love, sufferings and sacrifices of Jesus Christ for the common good of mankind.

“Globally, we are in dire times. Collectively, we should find inspiration in the time-honoured selfless disposition of Jesus Christ as we strive to eliminate the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“A devastating public health crisis that has affected and disrupted every sector. Therefore, very sector and individual must be involved in the fight against the Coronavirus.

“So as we commemorate Easter with family and loved ones, we must understand that these are unusual times and our personal and collective responsibility are required more than before to stay safe.

“To achieve this, we must continue to adhere to directives on social distancing and other public health protocols aimed at containing the pandemic.”

The party’s spokesman recalled that at the Extraordinary Summit on COVID-19 in March 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had urged participants to unite against Covid-19.

“We will only get out of the pandemic together and ignite a global movement to ensure this never happens again.

“Commendably, government continues to implement palliatives for the Nigerian citizenry, particularly those on the margins.

“We encourage able individuals and organisations to continue and expand their philanthropic outreach to the elderly, poor and other vulnerable people in our societies,” he said.