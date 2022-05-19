APC brings forward date for presidential primary, others

The adjusted timetable was contained in a statement issued by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

According to the new schedule, the presidential primary which had earlier been slated for May 30, 31 and June 1, would now hold on May 29 and 30, 2022.

Morka said the governorship and House of Representatives primaries will be conducted on May 26, 2022 while the Senatorial and state House of Assembly primary elections will take place a day after on May 27, 2022.

He said the new dates were ratified during the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the party on Wednesday.

The statement read, “Just today (Wednesday), the NWC has made and approved a revised timetable schedule of activities for House of Assembly, National Assembly, governorship primaries and appeals that arise from that.

“The election appeals for governorship and the House of Representatives will now take place on Friday, the 27th of May 2022, while the appeals for the Senate and House of Assembly primaries will take place on Saturday the 28th of May 2022.

“The special convention and presidential primary will now take place between Sunday the 29th and Monday the 30th of May 2022.”