APC begins sale of forms for Edo governorship race

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Expression of Interest and Nomination forms cost at ₦10 million and ₦40 million respectively.

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]
Off-cycle governorship election would be held in Edo on November 16, the same day as a similar exercise would be held in Ondo State.

Clem Agba, a former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning was the first APC aspirant from Edo to pick the forms at the party’s national secretariat.

Henry Idahagbon, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo picked the forms on behalf of Agba.

According to a schedule of activities for the Edo governorship election released by the APC, the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest and Delegates Forms will end on Jan. 29.

The APC will elect its flag bearer for the governorship race at a primary election to be held on Feb. 17.

Aspirants living with disabilities and female aspirants are to pay for the Expression of Interest Form while the Nomination Form is free for them.

Youths between 25 years and 40 years of age are to buy the Expression of Interest Forms and the Nomination Forms at a 50 per cent discount.

APC begins sale of forms for Edo governorship race

