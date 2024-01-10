APC begins sale of forms for Edo governorship race

Off-cycle governorship election would be held in Edo on November 16, the same day as a similar exercise would be held in Ondo State.

Clem Agba, a former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning was the first APC aspirant from Edo to pick the forms at the party’s national secretariat.

Henry Idahagbon, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo picked the forms on behalf of Agba.

According to a schedule of activities for the Edo governorship election released by the APC, the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest and Delegates Forms will end on Jan. 29.

The APC will elect its flag bearer for the governorship race at a primary election to be held on Feb. 17.

The Expression of Interest and Nomination forms cost at ₦10 million and ₦40 million respectively.

Aspirants living with disabilities and female aspirants are to pay for the Expression of Interest Form while the Nomination Form is free for them.