APC begins registration of students, youths in Nigeria

Obi’s growing profile and frugal lifestyle, have ignited calls among his youthful supporters, who have taken over the social media space with calls for a peaceful revolution through mass registration for permanent voters’ cards, jingles, and door-to-door campaigns ahead of the 2023 election.

Worried by the trend, the National Youth Leader of the APC, Dayo Israel, on Wednesday, June 28, announced the formation of a task force to immediately commence the registration and revalidation of students and youths in the country.

Former Kwara State Commissioner for information, Ben Duntoye; APC Deputy National Youth Leader, Jamaldeen Kabir, and Director of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, were chosen as co-chairmen.

Other members of the Task Force include former member of the APC Board of Trustees, Rinsola Abiola; Commissioner of Federal Character Commission, Ginika Tor; Chief of Staff to the Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Kelechi Ekugo; Ogban Ogban, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade, and Aminu Uba, Special Assistant to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Also, Irinoye Omolayo, Senior Legislative Aide to Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; North Central Zonal Youth Leader, Zubair Aliyu; North East Zonal Youth Leader, Jason Baba Kwaghe; North West Zonal Youth Leader, Abdulhamid Umar Mohd; South South Zonal Youth Leader, Ebimobowei Oyas; South East Zonal Youth Leader, Ikenna Anyalewechi and South West Zonal Youth Leader, Lawal Kolade Paff among others, made the list.

Israel said, “The structure will be strongly aligned with the objectives and strategic imperatives of the National Working Committee under the distinguished leadership of Senator Adamu Abdullahi.

“I have assembled these respected voices and party loyalists as members of APC Youth Wing National Special Task Force on Revalidation and Registration of APC youths and focused support groups.

“The revalidation of the affiliated youths and student support groups will be opened for a period of one month starting from Friday 1 to July 31. This move would also enable effective coordination, disciplined harmonisation of activities in alignment with the party’s goals, aid provision and accountability, as well as efficient management and enhanced operations.”

Asked if the move was to neutralise the ‘Obidient’ movement (Peter Obi supporters) on social media, he said, “A lion is not threatened by the noise of the rat in his backyard. You must understand that as a party, we have continued to play our part as youths. The APC youth wing will always rise when the occasion demands because we are passionate about change.

“While we are not threatened, we are not sitting on our oars. We are taking responsibility because we have the structure. The future of this party belongs to us. Our own response as APC generals is to wake up all our battalions and garrison commanders in our party support groups across the nation and bring them together.

“We want to document all our support groups and create programmes, activities and empower them with skills acquisition. The ultimate aim is to mobilise Nigerian youths in states and zones for the victory of APC.”

He said the exercise would enable effective coordination and disciplined harmonisation of activities in alignment with the party’s goals.

He added that it would also aid provision and accountability as well as efficient management and enhanced operations.

Israel said that to streamline the submission process and enable easy access, sorting, and verification, interested groups would be able to register digitally.