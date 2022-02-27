Dr John Edor, the INEC Returning Officer for the election, announced the result on Sunday in Ogoja.
APC beats PDP to win Ogoja/Yala by-election in Cross River
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Jude Ngaji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency by-election in Cross River.
Edor said that Ngaji scored 22,778 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Mike Usibe of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), who garnered 20,590 votes.
Reacting, Mr Alphonsus Eba, the state APC chairman, commended INEC for a good job.
“The use of BVAS facilitated free and fair election,” he said.
Eba also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2022, into law.
“This will surely strengthen the electoral process,” he said.
Mr Venatius Ikem, the state PDP chairman, said his party was still studying the situation and will respond at the most appropriate time.
“There were discrepancies noticed during the election in many polling units but the party will respond in due course,” he said.
The election was to fill the vacuum created after Rep. Jarigbe Agom, left to represent Cross River North at the Senate.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng