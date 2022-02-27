APC beats PDP to win Ogoja/Yala by-election in Cross River.

Edor said that Ngaji scored 22,778 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Mike Usibe of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), who garnered 20,590 votes.

Reacting, Mr Alphonsus Eba, the state APC chairman, commended INEC for a good job.

“The use of BVAS facilitated free and fair election,” he said.

Eba also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2022, into law.

“This will surely strengthen the electoral process,” he said.

Mr Venatius Ikem, the state PDP chairman, said his party was still studying the situation and will respond at the most appropriate time.

“There were discrepancies noticed during the election in many polling units but the party will respond in due course,” he said.