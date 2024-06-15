APC backs appeal court's verdict in pro-Wike lawmaker's case

The APC group hailed the court's decision, which declined to reinstate the former lawmakers, as a significant triumph for democracy, the rule of law, and political integrity.

In a statement signed by its national president, Comrade Moses Eguono, the group announced that the ruling party is ready to nominate candidates for the positions vacated by Amaewhule and the others involved in the defections.

"We hail the judiciary for saving our democracy from political opportunism and destabilisation. The defected members' attempt to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to our great party was a political miscalculation, and their subsequent denial of their defection exposed their lack of principle and loyalty.

"The judiciary has once again demonstrated its commitment to upholding the Constitution and ensuring that our democracy remains robust," the statement reads.

Eguono emphasised that only credible candidates who adhere to the party's principles will be considered, dismissing Amaewhule and his colleagues as political opportunists without party allegiance.

He said, "We are prepared to field credible candidates for the forthcoming elections to fill the vacant positions. Our candidates will be selected based on their alignment with our party's principles and philosophy, not political expediency.