APC backs appeal court's verdict in pro-Wike lawmaker's case

Segun Adeyemi

In a ruling delivered virtually on Friday, June 14, the Appellate Court in Rivers State gives a verdict reversing the decision of a Federal High Court that declared the seats of pro-Wike lawmakers vacant.

Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]
The APC group hailed the court's decision, which declined to reinstate the former lawmakers, as a significant triumph for democracy, the rule of law, and political integrity.

In a statement signed by its national president, Comrade Moses Eguono, the group announced that the ruling party is ready to nominate candidates for the positions vacated by Amaewhule and the others involved in the defections.

"We hail the judiciary for saving our democracy from political opportunism and destabilisation. The defected members' attempt to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to our great party was a political miscalculation, and their subsequent denial of their defection exposed their lack of principle and loyalty.

"The judiciary has once again demonstrated its commitment to upholding the Constitution and ensuring that our democracy remains robust," the statement reads.

Eguono emphasised that only credible candidates who adhere to the party's principles will be considered, dismissing Amaewhule and his colleagues as political opportunists without party allegiance.

He said, "We are prepared to field credible candidates for the forthcoming elections to fill the vacant positions. Our candidates will be selected based on their alignment with our party's principles and philosophy, not political expediency.

"We will not consider the sacked members, who are now political jobbers without a party. Instead, we will choose candidates who share our vision for a better Rivers State and a greater Nigeria."

It takes collective action to bring about great change - Tinubu tells Nigerians

Stop loading humans on top of goods, FRSC boss warns truck drivers

Rivers Crisis: No automatic ticket for you - APC tells pro-Wike lawmakers

Deposed Emir, Bayero sends Sallah greetings to Kano Gov, Tinubu

APC backs appeal court's verdict in pro-Wike lawmaker's case

Army to deploy additional 5,937 soldiers to fight banditry – Lagbaja

Tinubu sacks DG of BPE, orders reorganisation

NDLEA intercepts 230,600 Tramadol tablets, arrests 106 suspects in Kano

The ram I bought ₦75k last year now ₦130k - Kaduna Muslims lament ahead Sallah

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

Tension brews as Akpata accuses Obaseki's agents of destroying campaign billboards

How I saved Tinubu's political career - Atiku

Rivers Crisis: Court refusal to undo removal of pro-Wike lawmakers sparks reaction

I've seen Obi, Atiku closely, Tinubu was best candidate in 2023 - Okupe

