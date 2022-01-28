APC aspirants allege fraud as Fayemi’s anointed candidate wins Ekiti guber primary

Oyebanji who scored 101,703 votes defeated seven other aspirants in the primary election that was conducted in the state on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

The result of the election was announced by the Governor of Jigawa State and Chairman, APC Governorship Primary Electoral Committee for Ekiti, Abubakar Badaru.

According to Badaru, Kayode Ojo, got 767 votes; National Assembly member, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, scored 760 votes; former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, secured 691votes; and House of Representatives member, Femi Bamisile scored 400 votes.

Other aspirants, Bamidele Faparusi, Demola Popoola, and Oluwasola Afolabi secured 376, 239, and 47 votes respectively.

Badaru said the election followed the party’s guidelines, adding that he had not received any official complaint from any aspirant.

But hours before the results were announced, seven out of the eight governorship aspirants had complained about the list of Local Government Electoral Committees for the exercise.

The aspirants alleged that the list contained the names of Oyebanji’s supporters.

The aggrieved aspirants asked the party national leadership and the Badaru-led committee to suspend the primary.

They said, “We request that both the Local Government Election Committee and Ward Election Committee as constituted on the list already in circulation is disbanded and replaced with names that would reinforce internal democracy and uphold the aims and objectives of the party”.

However, contrary to the position of his fellow aspirants, Oyebanji said the election was credible, free and fair.

He added that the APC appeal panel would handle any controversial issue surrounding the conduct of the election.

“The guidelines of our party gives room for the constitution of appeal committee to attend to whatever grievances anyone has. They have the right to their opinions, but the party will come up with its position on whatever they say,” Oyebanji said.

The former SSG also debunked the allegation of fraud and manipulation by the aggrieved aspirants, saying the reports he got stated that everything went well.