RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC appoints Gov Abiodun as chairman of Anambra primary election committee

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The primary election will hold on Saturday, June 26.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]
Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun as chairman of its primary election committee for the Nov. 6, Anambra governorship election.

Recommended articles

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The primary election will hold on Saturday, June 26.

Akpanudoedehe listed members of the committee to include Mr Uba Ahmadu, Mr Goodluck Opiah, Ms Cathleen Nwofor, Alhaji Shitu Muhammed and Mr Sylvester Imohanobe, while Sen. John Enoh would serve as the secretary.

He said the seven-member committee would be expected to conduct the primary election for the party’s candidate for the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election.

He said the election must be done in line with the provisions of the APC Constitution and electoral guidelines for the election of electoral candidates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14 aspirants were expected to feature at primary election.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC appoints Gov Abiodun as chairman of Anambra primary election committee

Soludo wins Anambra APGA governorship primaries

Gov Okowa reiterates commitment to alleviate plight of widows

Lai Mohammed: 'My advice to anyone using VPN is to stop it!'

Colluding with Bandits: Nigerian Army dismisses Gumi’s allegation

Army sets up committee to resolve land dispute with civilians

Yiaga warns Senate to reject Buhari's appointment of personal assistant as INEC commissioner

Anambra Election: APGA faction suspends Soludo

Senate denies receiving N37 billion to renovate leaky NASS building