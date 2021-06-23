APC appoints Gov Abiodun as chairman of Anambra primary election committee

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The primary election will hold on Saturday, June 26.

Akpanudoedehe listed members of the committee to include Mr Uba Ahmadu, Mr Goodluck Opiah, Ms Cathleen Nwofor, Alhaji Shitu Muhammed and Mr Sylvester Imohanobe, while Sen. John Enoh would serve as the secretary.

He said the seven-member committee would be expected to conduct the primary election for the party’s candidate for the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election.

He said the election must be done in line with the provisions of the APC Constitution and electoral guidelines for the election of electoral candidates.