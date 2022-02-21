APC announces March 26 as new date for National Convention

Akpanudoedehe said that activities for the National Convention would commence on Feb. 24.

“After deliberation and agreement with the CECPC, we have agreed and approved that the activities of the the party’s National Convention will commence on Feb. 24 and terminate on March 26 at Eagle Square with the National Convention.

“In between the convention, we have agreed to have zonal congresses,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said that the congresses would hold in line with the timetable and schedule of events released by the party.

“On Thursday, Feb.24, publication of zonal committees. On Saturday, Feb.26, meeting of zonal stakeholders.

“From Monday, Feb. 28 to Thursday, March 3, sales of forms for zonal positions.On Saturday, March 5, screening of zonal aspirants.

“On Sunday, March 6, Screening Appeal. On Tuesday, March 8, adoption of screening report.

“On Saturday,March 12, Zonal congresses. Monday, March 14, Zonal congresses appeal.

”Wednesday, March 16, adoption of appeal report,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe added: Monday, Feb. 28, Publication of National Convention Sub-

Committees. From Wednesday, March 9 to Friday, March 11, Sales of Forms.

“From Tuesday March 15 to Thursday March 17, screening of aspirants, Saturday, March 19, Screening Appeal. Monday, March 21, adoption of Appeal Report.

“From Thursday, March 24 to Friday, March 25, accreditation. Saturday, March 26, Convention.

“Tuesday, March 29 Convention Appeal. Wednesday, March 30, Adoption of Appeal Report. “Thursday, March 31, Inauguration.”