RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC announces March 26 as new date for National Convention

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved March 26 for the National Convention of the party.

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]
An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, CECPC, APC said this when he spoke with newsmen shortly after the committee’s closed door meeting in Abuja on Monday.

Recommended articles

Akpanudoedehe said that activities for the National Convention would commence on Feb. 24.

“After deliberation and agreement with the CECPC, we have agreed and approved that the activities of the the party’s National Convention will commence on Feb. 24 and terminate on March 26 at Eagle Square with the National Convention.

“In between the convention, we have agreed to have zonal congresses,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said that the congresses would hold in line with the timetable and schedule of events released by the party.

“On Thursday, Feb.24, publication of zonal committees. On Saturday, Feb.26, meeting of zonal stakeholders.

“From Monday, Feb. 28 to Thursday, March 3, sales of forms for zonal positions.On Saturday, March 5, screening of zonal aspirants.

“On Sunday, March 6, Screening Appeal. On Tuesday, March 8, adoption of screening report.

“On Saturday,March 12, Zonal congresses. Monday, March 14, Zonal congresses appeal.

”Wednesday, March 16, adoption of appeal report,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe added: Monday, Feb. 28, Publication of National Convention Sub-

Committees. From Wednesday, March 9 to Friday, March 11, Sales of Forms.

“From Tuesday March 15 to Thursday March 17, screening of aspirants, Saturday, March 19, Screening Appeal. Monday, March 21, adoption of Appeal Report.

“From Thursday, March 24 to Friday, March 25, accreditation. Saturday, March 26, Convention.

“Tuesday, March 29 Convention Appeal. Wednesday, March 30, Adoption of Appeal Report. “Thursday, March 31, Inauguration.”

Akpanudoedehe said the schedule activities was in pursuant to Article 12.6 of the APC Constitution.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC announces March 26 as new date for National Convention

APC announces March 26 as new date for National Convention

Presidency tells those ‘playing politics’ with electoral bill to hold their peace

Presidency tells those ‘playing politics’ with electoral bill to hold their peace

Ebonyi Assembly elects new deputy speaker, as former debunks alleged resignation

Ebonyi Assembly elects new deputy speaker, as former debunks alleged resignation

Warning strike: FG to meet ASUU on Tuesday

Warning strike: FG to meet ASUU on Tuesday

Nigeria has lost 2038 lives to air crashes in the last 53 years

Nigeria has lost 2038 lives to air crashes in the last 53 years

Fuel Scarcity: Black marketers enjoy high patronage in llorin

Fuel Scarcity: Black marketers enjoy high patronage in llorin

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

DSS bars lawyers from visiting Nnamdi Kanu

DSS bars lawyers from visiting Nnamdi Kanu

APC postpones its February 26 Convention

APC postpones its February 26 Convention

Trending

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.

PDP, FG trade words over NBS report on Nigeria’s economic growth

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Aregbesola rejects Osun APC guber primary, says it’s a ‘sham of an election’

Aregbesola (Punch)

Soldiers, DSS, police deployed to Osun as candidates battle for APC governorship ticket

Gboyega Oyetola, Lasun Yusuf and Moshood Adeoti.