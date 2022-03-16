APC announces cancellation of NEC meeting

“As directed by the National Chairman of APC CECPC and Gov. of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, a purported emergency meeting of the party’s NEC slated for Thursday, March 17, 2022 is hereby cancelled,” he said.

Buni was reported to have been in a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London where the president called for unity among the party’s members and governors whom he asked to support the Buni-led APC CECPC.

Buhari had also called on APC governors to stop further utterances that could lead to disunity in the party ahead of its March 26 National Convention.

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, quoted a letter personally signed by the president and addressed to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi who is also the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).

The letter was also copied to the Acting Chairman of the APC CECPC Gov. Abubakar Bello, the Director General of the DSS as well as the Inspector General of Police.