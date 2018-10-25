APC advises aggrieved members to go to appeal committee

news

Mr Lanre Onilu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary, has advised the party members that are not satisfied with the conduct of its recent primaries to take their grievance to the party`s appeal committee.

He gave the advice while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Onilu said it was unfortunate that some of the party`s stakeholders were already taking on Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the party`s National Chairman because they lost out in the primaries, describing the development as “unfortunate“.

“There would be someone to blame in such a situation, but the chairman has no blame in this. If you have issues with the process, you can complain about the process.

“We had an appeal panel. You could take recourse to that, the internal mechanism for dispute resolution of this party is fairly strong and responsive and it is there for every party member.

“A lot of people have done that and a lot of such issues have been resolved, “ the APC spokesman said.

Speaking on the outburst on TV of the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, who lost at the Senatorial primaries, Onilu said “everything he said was completely at variance with the real situation“.

“He is a highly respected and senior member of our party, but you can also understand that this is not about him and the party.

“It is about his quest to pick the Senatorial ticket of his constituency and that is about ambition. He has a right to ventilate his anger and it is for the party to also listen to him.

“He may have gone overboard making all sorts of unfounded allegations, but you also have to understand the situation that he is now, he lost out.

“If that same process had favoured him, he would be in his office in an air-conditioned atmosphere drinking coffee and taking a laugh at whoever was complaining,“ Onilu said.

He added that because this didn’t happen, one would naturally expect the VON boss to complain, saying that there was nothing like nepotism in the party as was being alleged in some quarters.

He maintained that the party primaries in Ogun was a straight forward case.

He added that whatever was done by the state Governor in the name of primaries was self-help stressing that; “there is no provision for self help in the party’s Constitution“.

He maintained that the party stood by the result of the primary it conducted in Ogun, even though the governor was doing his best to get validation for his self-help which he said was not possible.