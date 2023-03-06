ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC adopts Labour Party candidate for Cross River assembly election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River has thrown its weight behind the candidacy of Mr Brian Odey of the Labour Party for the Yala 1 State Assembly polls.

APC adopts Labour Party candidate for C/River assembly
APC adopts Labour Party candidate for C/River assembly

Mr Alphonsus Eba, the Party Chairman disclosed the party’s decision on Monday, in Calabar during an interactive session with newsmen.

Recommended articles

Eba explained that the endorsement/adoption of the LP candidate followed the Supreme Court judgment nullifying the candidacy of Mrs Regina Anyogo, who was hitherto the candidate of the APC.

He said that endorsing/adopting the LP candidate was in line with the political calculation and sportsmanship to support the LP in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained that the alliance was to ensure that supporters of the LP would reciprocate the gesture and vote for Sen. Bassey Otu, the governorship candidate of the APC in the state on March 11.

“As a party, we are adopting the candidate of the Labour Party, Brian Odey in the Yala 1 State Constituency election.

“We are in this alliance because we want supporters of the Labour Party to also support the candidate of the APC in the governorship election,” he said.

The APC chairman also called on the police to prosecute the more than 16 suspects arrested for allegedly causing violence during the Presidential/National Assembly election in Cross River North.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the police to go further by arresting their sponsors and prosecuting them accordingly.

Eba however alleged that the Presidential/National Assembly election held in the state was militarised, especially in Cross River North.

He, therefore, called on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya to ensure that soldiers from 82 Division, Enugu, were not deployed to militarise election in the state again.

Responding, Odey thanked the APC leadership in the state for endorsing him ahead of the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured that he would lead his supporters to vote for the governorship candidate of the APC this Saturday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC prays court to vary order on inspection of election materials

INEC prays court to vary order on inspection of election materials

Soludo dismisses report that he was offered money to eliminate Peter Obi

Soludo dismisses report that he was offered money to eliminate Peter Obi

APC adopts Labour Party candidate for Cross River assembly election

APC adopts Labour Party candidate for Cross River assembly election

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

No official alliance talk between PDP, LP in Lagos — PDP Spokesperson

No official alliance talk between PDP, LP in Lagos — PDP Spokesperson

Ebonyi Guber: PDP alleges plot to disrupt polls

Ebonyi Guber: PDP alleges plot to disrupt polls

Buhari seeks duty-free market access for least developed countries

Buhari seeks duty-free market access for least developed countries

Igbos contribute immensely to Lagos prosperity — Jandor

Igbos contribute immensely to Lagos prosperity — Jandor

2023 Elections: Congratulate President-elect Tinubu, Adighije urges Obi

2023 Elections: Congratulate President-elect Tinubu, Adighije urges Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Can a candidate become president without 25% of votes in FCT? [Pulse Explainer]

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

A drug baron has won election in Nigeria - Atiku quotes Austrian Newspaper

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others