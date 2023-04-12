The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC adopts direct primaries for Kogi Governorship primary

News Agency Of Nigeria

The composition of the delegate list had raised concerns among the party’s critical stakeholders in Kogi who said they were not carried alone during its compilation.

An illustrative photo of APC supporters.
An illustrative photo of APC supporters.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its decision to adopt the direct primary mode in a letter dated April 6.

The letter, which was signed by the party’s Acting National Chairman, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, followed an earlier one to the commission dated Jan. 25

The letter read in part: “We refer to our earlier letter dated January 25th 2023, with reference no: APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/023/191.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wherein we notified the commission of the mode of primary election for the conduct of the Gubernatorial Primary Election in Kogi.

“However, our great party, the APC, has reviewed the modalities for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election in Kogi.

“And has, therefore, resorted to adopt the direct mode of primary election instead of the indirect mode as earlier communicated,” it said.

According to the letter, there would be a Special Congress to ratify the candidate with the highest number of votes at the primary election in the state scheduled for Saturday, April 15.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an Abuja Federal High Court, on Wednesday, nullified the Kogi APC delegate list for the purpose of nominating a governorship candidate for the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The composition of the delegate list had raised concerns among the party’s critical stakeholders in Kogi who said they were not carried alone during its compilation.

Justice James Omotosho, while delivering judgment, voided the party’s ward and local government congresses conducted on Feb. 7 in Kogi, saying they were not conducted in compliance with 2022 Electoral Act and the APC Constitution.

However, stakeholders of the party across the country had said that the judgment was only an academic exercise as the party had already decided to adopt the direct mode.

The Kogi governor election had been fixed for Nov. 11 by INEC.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Diri picks PDP ticket to seek second tenure in Bayelsa

Gov Diri picks PDP ticket to seek second tenure in Bayelsa

Court nullifies APC delegates list ahead of Kogi governorship primary

Court nullifies APC delegates list ahead of Kogi governorship primary

PDP selects National Secretary Anyanwu as Imo gov candidate

PDP selects National Secretary Anyanwu as Imo gov candidate

FG approves ₦6.3bn for Third Mainland Bridge maintenance

FG approves ₦6.3bn for Third Mainland Bridge maintenance

FEC approves N495m for installation of railway scanners

FEC approves N495m for installation of railway scanners

APC adopts direct primaries for Kogi Governorship primary

APC adopts direct primaries for Kogi Governorship primary

BREAKING: 3-storey building collapses at Banana Island in Lagos

BREAKING: 3-storey building collapses at Banana Island in Lagos

I love my people but everyone is very corrupt - Adesanya speaks about Nigeria

I love my people but everyone is very corrupt - Adesanya speaks about Nigeria

There's something suspicious - Sowore reacts to Obi's detainment in UK

There's something suspicious - Sowore reacts to Obi's detainment in UK

Pulse Sports

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo's coach sacked after dressing room confrontation

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo's coach sacked after dressing room confrontation

Tuchel who? Guardiola's resounding Champions League success has banished kryptonite suggestions

Tuchel who? Guardiola's resounding Champions League success has banished kryptonite suggestions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

FG challenges Obi to provide clarification on leaked audio conversation

Nobel laureate Soyinka slams Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka slams Datti Baba-Ahmed for controversial comments

Wole Soyinka

Wole Soyinka writes to Obidients

You deserve great deal of pity and sympathy - Dele Alake replies Chimamanda

You deserve great deal of pity and sympathy - Dele Alake replies Chimamanda