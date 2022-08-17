APC achievements are ‘underreported’ - Abdullahi Adamu

He spoke on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the party’s National Secretariat while playing host to the leadership of the APC Professional Forum led by the former Bauchi Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda.

According to him: “We have the misfortune of the efforts of this government not getting to the grassroots in terms of positive publicity of what this government is doing. All that those who care to talk want to say is the negative aspect of this government.

”We know that all over the world, the opposition is seen as the underdog and so there is apparent sympathy for them. I have no with this. Go and sympathize with them but call a spade a spade. Don’t give a dog a bad name to hang it. This is what we are experiencing.”

Lamenting further, Adamu said: “All the good things that have happened in this administration have not received the kind of publicity it deserves. See the social programs that this government is having for teachers, farmers, and market women. The school feeding programme. These are critical programmes that have not been undertaken by the PDP for the 16 years they were in government.

“We are doing it but nobody praises the government for it. All that we get is criticism. If we get ourselves involved in positive reporting of what is happening, the electorates will know the difference. They will what is the truth.”

The chairman challenged professionals in the party to rise to the occasion and ensure that the party is accorded its rightful position.

“We need to come together to stand up for what is good and stand up for what is not good and make the people see the difference between the two.

“No government in the world is elected just to look bad, to do nothing. Nobody has an agenda to do nothing or go there to have a bad name for himself, nobody does that. Anybody who comes here has something good in his plan or wish for the country or the well-being of people that have voted them to power.

“Unfortunately, with the opposition propaganda, one bad thing that keeps repeating itself day-in-day-out is beginning to take the place of the truth. I appreciate we need to do better with our media management as a country and as a government.”

Yuguda advocated for more professionals in politics, noting that there will be motion without movement if they are kept aside.