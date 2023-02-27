APC accuses Labour Party & PDP of trying to stop the election through the court

Readers will recall that Labour Party held a press conference on Sunday, 26th February 2023 in which the National Chairman Mr. Julius Abere stated that the party has rehected the results of the Presidential elections over widespread electoral malpractice.

Similarly, the People's Democratic Party held a press conference where they called on INEC to hasten up the uploading of the results while also stating that the continuous delay weakens the credibility of the process.

Also Mr. Dino Melaye who represents PDP at the National Collation Centre insisted that the INEC chairman clarify the issues of overvoting in Ekiti State in a tirade that brings to mind the infamous Orubebe moment of 2019.

Speaking at the APC presidential campaign press conference, Festus Keyamo accused both PDP and LP of attemptingto stop the election process through the court.

"We have credible information that PDP and Labour Party are presently shopping for a court order to stop the announcement of the results like June 12, We have credible information from my colleagues at the bar, they have consulted some of my colleagues at the inner bar, Senior Advocates like me who they told to go and prepare court papers and proceed to court. I want to appeal to the judiciary to remember the infamous justice Ikpeme of June 12, we should not have a replay of the situation of justice Ikpeme and what happened to her thereafter. That's my appeal to the judiciary, which is still my primary constituency, they should not scuttle democracy."

In his statement, he alluded to the historic June 12 events where the court was used to stop the vote counting which led to the collapse of the entire process.