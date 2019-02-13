The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Premium Times, Oshiomhole made the allegation at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

The APC chairman, while reacting to PDP’s claim that it is responsible for the burning of some INEC offices across the country, alleged that two Resident Electoral Commissioners in the South-South region are PDP sympathisers.

Oshiomhole also said that the PDP should be blamed for the fire incidents because the states where they occurred are states where it has no control.

He said “If anything, we are the ones that should raise suspicion that the states where these incidents have occurred are in states where PDP is not in office.

“So I can accuse them of doing this because they cannot win the election in those states. But I am not going to join them. Truth is the sensible thing to do is to challenge the security agencies and INEC to find out what happened, and what went wrong.”

One of the fire incidents happened in Abia state, which has a PDP Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu in power.

Kano rally

Oshiomhole also mocked the PDP for renting people to attend its rally in Kano state, which is believed to be the strong base of President Buhari.

According to him, the upcoming elections will be the easiest election the APC has ever participated in.

“Will you compare that rally in Kano to the one where everybody was wearing a uniform. To know the difference between a rented crowd and ours is to look at the number of people wearing T-shirts and caps.

“This election is for us, no election can be easier and we will defeat PDP. There will be no violence, just vote, it will be counted and we will win,” he added.

Zamfara ban

The APC chairman also cited INEC’s decision to ban the ruling party’s candidates from contesting for any position in the upcoming election in Zamfara state as a proof that the electoral body is supporting PDP.

He said “INEC without giving us any explanation and without giving any concrete evidence went ahead to say that we can’t field candidates in Zamfara State, therefore, seeking to annul democracy in Zamfara State.”

ALSO READ: APC says Buhari’s statement in Zamfara was a joke

The Zamfara state chapter of the APC could not submit names of its candidates to INEC before the stipulated deadline because of internal squabbles.

Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari has vowed not to allow elections take place in Zamfara state if APC don't participate.