APC alleged of plot to hijack hunger protest in Edo

Segun Adeyemi

The APC has been urged to cease their alleged manipulative actions and engage in constructive dialogue.

Angry demonstrators gather during the End Bad Governance protest. [Getty Images]
Angry demonstrators gather during the End Bad Governance protest. [Getty Images]

In a statement released on Saturday, August 3, the Edolites For Peace and Progress, led by Madam Adesua Odigie, claims the APC aims to exploit the protests, which address poverty and hunger, to undermine the PDP-led government.

Madam Adesua Odigie stated, "It has come to our attention that the APC is actively trying to co-opt and manipulate the legitimate grievances of the protesters.

"This attempt to exploit the situation for political gain is nothing short of a desperate measure to discredit the PDP government."

The group alleges that the APC's actions are designed to create political chaos and shift blame onto the current administration. They warn that such interference aims to divert attention from the real issues and incite unrest.

"The APC's interference is aimed at fostering an environment of confusion and laying the blame for current economic difficulties on the PDP administration. Such tactics are deeply unethical and seek to undermine genuine efforts to address the people's suffering," the statement read.

They urged the APC to cease their alleged manipulative actions and engage in constructive dialogue.

"We urge the APC to stop using the hardships faced by the people of Edo as a political weapon. Instead, they should focus on meaningful solutions and collaborate towards alleviating the economic challenges in our state."

The group expressed support for the PDP-led government's initiatives to tackle the state's issues and appealed for unity among Edo residents.

"In these challenging times, it is vital for all stakeholders to unite and work together for the betterment of Edo State. We must remain vigilant against attempts to derail our progress and concentrate on building a prosperous future for all," the group stated.

APC alleged of plot to hijack hunger protest in Edo

