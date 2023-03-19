ADVERTISEMENT
Apata wins Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 2

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC on Sunday declared Mr Samuel Apata of the APC as the winner of Lagos State House of Assembly Constituency 2 seat in Somolu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governorship and House of Assembly elections were held nationwide on Saturday.

According to him, 10 political parties contested for the Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 2 seat.

The returning officer said that the election was contested and the candidates recorded the following votes.

Shobamowo Gbolahan Joseph, Accord scored 33 votes, Koledoye Johnson Ade, AA scored 19 votes, Ishola Rauf Shina, AAC scored 23 votes, Olaiya Ibrahim, ADP scored 66 votes, Adewole Dare Jerry, BP scored 48 votes, Olusegun Fatai, LP scored 9, 664 votes, Baale Taoreed Oladipo, NNPP scored 44 votes, Ajayi Ayodeji Johnson, PDP scored 3, 925 votes and Salami Basiru, SDP scored 22 votes.

Olusola said, “I, Prof. Issac Olasunkanmi Olusola, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 2 election held on the 18th day of March, 2023 that the election was contested.”

He said that Apata, having scored the highest votes at the election, won the House of Assembly election for the Somolu Constituency 2.

“Samuel Apata of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes; he is hereby declared the winner and returned elected on 19th March, 2023,” Olusola said.

