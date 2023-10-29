ADVERTISEMENT
Apapa's Labour Party mocks Obi, hails Tinubu on Supreme Court victory

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Labour Party faction said the affirmation of Tinubu's election by the Supreme Court is well-deserved.

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, a seven-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Inyang Okoro affirmed Tinubu's election after deeming the petitions filed by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively, as lacking in merit.

The duo had sought to overturn the verdict of the presidential election tribunal, which upheld Tinubu's victory in September. However, the apex court held that the petitioners had failed to prove that the election was manipulated or that the non-functioning of the IReV on election day affected the results.

Reacting to the judgement in a statement on Saturday, October 28, 2023, the spokesman of the Apap-led Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, described Tinubu's victory as a testimony of hard work, resilience, and dedication.

Arabambi, however, mocked Obi, as well as his legal team, for presenting what he described as the worst election petition ever in Nigeria's history.

“It should be on record that Peter Obi’s frivolous and bland petition was dismissed in less than 120 seconds,” he noted.

“The victory of President Bola Tinubu is well-deserved. It is a testimony of hard work, resilience, dedication and love for the nation,” the statement noted.

The group also congratulated Atiku for giving "his best interest this election, adding that the "Former Vice President remains a veteran and not a failure, he gave it all but destiny at times speak”.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.
