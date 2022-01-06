Anyim appeals to parties to zone their presidential tickets to southeast

Anyim said his consultations showed that the mood of the country favours the rotation of the Presidency to the south.

The presidential aspirant said this at his South-East Briefing and Consultation Session, on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Enugu.

He maintained that parties' failure to zone their presidential tickets to the southeast would be a burden on the nation’s conscience.

He said: “The purpose of consultation is to gauge the mood of the nation, seek counsel, blessing and listen to leaders and elders on their perspectives on the way forward for our country. That is why I’m before you today, my people.

“From my consultations so far, I am glad to report that the responses have been overwhelmingly encouraging and inspiring. Above all, I am also happy to report that the mood of the nation favours the rotation of the Presidency to Southern Nigeria. It is also to my knowledge that South-East stakeholders have repeatedly made the case for zoning the Presidency to the South-East, for equity and fairness.

“Nevertheless, you may recall that when I declared my interest to contest for the Presidency, I was emphatic that I will contest whether the Presidency is zoned to the South or not. This is because if the Presidency is zoned to the South-East, it will satisfy the just demand of equity. If it is not zoned to the South-East, it will remain a burden on the conscience of the nation.

“Let me at this point join all well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to all the political parties to take the fair, just and equitable decision to zone their Presidential slots to the South, particularly the South-East.

The ex-senate president also urged other presidential aspirants from the southeast to step out and declare their interests in the 2023 presidential race.

He said, “Let me also at this point state clearly that I am aware that I am not the only aspirant from the South-East seeking to run for the office of the president. I encourage my brothers who so desire to please step out in their respective parties and after the primaries, the nation shall choose among us, according to their good judgement, after all, it is God who gives power. I, therefore, encourage you to give any other of our brothers and sisters opportunities as you have given me today.”

“From my consultations, I can reassure this assembly that our basis for hope remains sound. Our optimism about Nigeria is a shared one because what we desire for Nigeria is exactly what the leaders of other sections want.”