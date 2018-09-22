Another suspected PDP agent nabbed by police for vote buying

news

A party agent suspected to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeagbo Wasiu has been arrested by the police.

This was made known in a statement issued by the police on Twitter.

Wasiu was caught trying to buy votes at Ward 8 Unit 9 Fiwasaye Area of Osogbo.

The statement reads: “Arrest of one Mr Adeagbo Wasiu, a suspected PDP Chieftain at Ward 8 Unit 9 Fiwasaye Area of Osogbo.

“He was apprehended in the act of votes buying and the sum of One Hundred and Sixteen Thousand (116,000) was recovered from him. Investigation is ongoing.”

