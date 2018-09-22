Pulse.ng logo
Another suspected PDP agent nabbed by police for vote buying

This was made known in a statement issued by the police on Twitter.

A party agent suspected to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeagbo Wasiu has been arrested by the police.

Wasiu was caught trying to buy votes at Ward 8 Unit 9 Fiwasaye Area of Osogbo.

The statement reads: “Arrest of one Mr Adeagbo Wasiu, a suspected PDP Chieftain at Ward 8 Unit 9 Fiwasaye Area of Osogbo.

“He was apprehended in the act of votes buying and the sum of One Hundred and Sixteen Thousand (116,000) was recovered from him. Investigation is ongoing.”

 

2 PDP agents caught with over N600,000

The special police unit at Molete ward had earlier arrested two PDP agents and money worth over N600,000 was found on them.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Politics

