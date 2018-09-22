Another suspected PDP agent nabbed by police for vote buying

This was made known in a statement issued by the police on Twitter.
This was made known in a statement issued by the police on Twitter.
Wasiu was caught trying to buy votes at Ward 8 Unit 9 Fiwasaye Area of Osogbo.
The statement reads: “Arrest of one Mr Adeagbo Wasiu, a suspected PDP Chieftain at Ward 8 Unit 9 Fiwasaye Area of Osogbo.
“He was apprehended in the act of votes buying and the sum of One Hundred and Sixteen Thousand (116,000) was recovered from him. Investigation is ongoing.”
The special police unit at Molete ward had earlier arrested two PDP agents and money worth over N600,000 was found on them.