Chukwuocha, a candidate of the Democratic Party, was elected to represent district 1 of Delaware.

The Nigerian-American, who is said to be the current poet laureate of Delaware was first elected into the state house of representatives in 2018 after defeating incumbent Charles Potter Jr. at the Democratic Party primary.

His election brings the number of Nigerian-Americans in the US legislative arm of government to three.

Nine Nigerian-Americans contested in the US 2020 general elections.

Meanwhile, Pulse had earlier reported the victory of two Nigerian-Americans, Oye Owolewa and Esther Agbaje. With Chukwuocha joining the list, the figure may increase as vote counts continue in many states.