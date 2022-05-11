Another Minister resigns from Buhari's govt to pursue presidential bid

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari's government to pursue his presidential ambition.
This is the second Minister in Buhari's cabinet to tender his resignation over presidential aspiration.
Onu is one of the aspirants who have declared their intention to succeed Buhari come May 29, 2023.
His resignation comes hours after the president ordered every minister running for political office to resign in compliance with the provisions of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.
Onu becomes the second cabinet member to step down after the earlier resignation of the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba.
Buhari had on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, told members of his cabinet vying for public office to resign on or before May 16, 2022.
Cabinet members are the committee of ministers, appointed by the president, and responsible for controlling government policy.
Those affected are Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; and Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; who have joined the presidential race on the platform of the APC.
Others are the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogah, who is running for the governorship position in Abia State, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.
