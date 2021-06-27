RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Andy Uba wins APC governorship primary in Anambra

Authors:

bayo wahab

Uba was declared winner of the party’s primary election after securing 230, 201 votes.

Andy Uba is a former Senator representing Anambra South. (Premium Times)
Andy Uba, a former Senator who represented Anambra South, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State.

Uba’s emergence was announced by the Chairman of the APC primary election committee and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The politician, who dumped the PDP for the APC in February 2017 was declared winner of the party’s primary election after securing 230, 201 out of 348, 490 votes cast at the Golden Tulip Hoel on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Johnbosco Onunkwo came second with 28, 746 votes.

Other candidates, who participated in the election are Chidozie Nwankwo 21, 281, George Moghalu 18, 596, Paul Orajiaka 4, 348, Geoff Onyejeagbu 3, 414, Azuka Okwuosa 17, 189 Nwokafor Daniel 3, 335, Ikoobasi Mokelu 3, 727, Kwebuike Ifeanyi 1, 466, Godwin Okonkwo 5, 907, Ben Etiaba 4, 244, Edozie Madu 3, 636 and Maxwell Okoye 2,540.

