National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, concerning party arrangements across 12 affected local government areas (LGA’s) in the state.
Anambra PDP declares new date for state congress
The Anambra state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the date for the conduct of its repeat elections and congresses.
The party has the prospect of electing new State Executive Officers on April 2, 2022, to serve as National Delegates across each local government area.
The affected local government areas are Oyi, Aguata, Ihiala, Onitsha south, Onitsha North, Ayamelum, Anambra West, Orumba South, Orumba North, Dunukofia, Anambra East, Ekwusigo.
According to the statement, sanctioned by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, it nominated several party members to serve in the Electoral Committee to oversee activities.
Chief Emmanuel Ogidi will serve as Chairman, other members include - Barr. Neli Ikpe, Prince Yandev Amabai, Emmanuel Ibeshi, Alh. Kabiru Aliyu and Hon. George Daika while Hon. Austin Nwachukwu will serve as secretary of the committee.
The party urged all party leaders, critical stakeholders, and members in Anambra State to remain as a united front as it works collectively to strengthen the party ahead of the elections and as a paramount party in the country.
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party postponed the Anambra State Congress from March 5 to March 12, 2022, and is conducting a repeat election for integrity purposes.
