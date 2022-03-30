RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Anambra PDP declares new date for state congress

Authors:

Gabriel Alohan

The Anambra state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the date for the conduct of its repeat elections and congresses.

pdp (TheNewsGuru)
pdp (TheNewsGuru)

National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, concerning party arrangements across 12 affected local government areas (LGA’s) in the state.

Recommended articles

The party has the prospect of electing new State Executive Officers on April 2, 2022, to serve as National Delegates across each local government area.

The affected local government areas are Oyi, Aguata, Ihiala, Onitsha south, Onitsha North, Ayamelum, Anambra West, Orumba South, Orumba North, Dunukofia, Anambra East, Ekwusigo.

According to the statement, sanctioned by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, it nominated several party members to serve in the Electoral Committee to oversee activities.

Chief Emmanuel Ogidi will serve as Chairman, other members include - Barr. Neli Ikpe, Prince Yandev Amabai, Emmanuel Ibeshi, Alh. Kabiru Aliyu and Hon. George Daika while Hon. Austin Nwachukwu will serve as secretary of the committee.

The party urged all party leaders, critical stakeholders, and members in Anambra State to remain as a united front as it works collectively to strengthen the party ahead of the elections and as a paramount party in the country.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party postponed the Anambra State Congress from March 5 to March 12, 2022, and is conducting a repeat election for integrity purposes.

Authors:

Gabriel Alohan Gabriel Alohan Gabriel Alohan is a Newswriter and Screenwriter. Gabriel has a background in media and entertainment as a journalist with Radio Nigeria and has interests in telling stories from new angles in NEWS and popular culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hunger has become normal in Nigeria, others– Adesina

Hunger has become normal in Nigeria, others– Adesina

APC’s successful convention let down skeptics - Lawan

APC’s successful convention let down skeptics - Lawan

Anambra PDP declares new date for state congress

Anambra PDP declares new date for state congress

Court strikes out Umoru’s suit against APC, awards N100, 000 cost

Court strikes out Umoru’s suit against APC, awards N100, 000 cost

Reps invite AGF and finance minister over delay in 20% salary increase for Police

Reps invite AGF and finance minister over delay in 20% salary increase for Police

Zungeru Power Plant to deliver 2.63gw electricity annually, says FG

Zungeru Power Plant to deliver 2.63gw electricity annually, says FG

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Ex-appeal court judge Oniyangi advocates decentralisation of Supreme Court

Ex-appeal court judge Oniyangi advocates decentralisation of Supreme Court

Soludo has all it takes to drive Anambra - Chief Emeka Agba

Soludo has all it takes to drive Anambra - Chief Emeka Agba

Trending

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian politicians whose children are now political leaders

Nigerian Politicians whose Children are now political leaders (Pulse)

5 major highlights from the APC National Convention

National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking

Wike is a Judas - Ebonyi Governor fires back over court sacking. [Eagle Online]

Osinbajo meets Obasanjo barely 24 hours after APC Convention

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. (Daily Trust)