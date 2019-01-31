The monarchs made the call when the presidential candidate and his entourage visited them at the palace of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

Speaking on behalf of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, the Deputy Chairman of the council, Igwe Emmanuel Onyia of Odekpe in Ogbaru Local Government Area expressed displeasure over the marginalization of Igbos.

Onyia said federal roads had remained the same way Mr Peter Obi left them when he was governor of the state.

The monarch appealed to the PDP Presidential candidate not to renege on restructuring, the Onitsha inland port, Second Niger Bridge, infrastructure and appointments of Igbos into strategic positions, if elected.

Responding, the former Vice President reassured the people of the zone that he would restructure the country for the betterment of the people, if elected.

Abubakar appealed to the monarchs to encourage the electorate to vote for the PDP adding that his administration would restructure Nigeria, complete the Second Niger Bridge and all federal roads in the zone.

Among those in the campaign train were his running mate, Mr Peter Obi, the National Chairman of PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, wife of the presidential candidate, Mrs Jennifer Abubakar as well as candidates of the party in the state.