'Anambra is ripe for us,' APC chairman sure of election victory

The Yobe State governor presented the party's candidate in the election, Senator Andy Uba, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 alongside leaders of the election's campaign council.

He said the party's recent successes with attracting politicians from other parties bode well for its chances in Anambra, currently governed by Governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

"Anambra is ripe for us, and we will work together for victory," he said.

President Buhari told Uba that he's anxious for the lawmaker to win the election, promising to closely follow the process.

Chairman of the Campaign Council, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, said the president's integrity and honour is making it easier for the party's candidates to connect with voters.

"Your name opens doors for us, and lots of people come into our party today because of it," he said.