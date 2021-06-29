Anambra Guber Poll: Obiano’s Chief of Protocol pulls out of race for Deputy Governor

Okagbue cited party unity as the reason for his decision.

In a release made available to the press today, Okagbue said he had no intention of vying to be running mate to his party’s flagbearer in the election, Professor Charles Soludo, since he was still preoccupied with helping his boss, Governor Obiano, finish his own tenure successfully.

Uzu Okagbue doubles as the Chief of Protocol and Deputy Chief of Staff to the outgoing governor.

Below is his full press statement:

For the peace of Anambra APGA

In the last eight months or thereabouts, I have been inundated with calls by throngs of party faithful, friends, colleagues and well-wishers urging me to present myself as running mate to whomsoever our party – the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) - would be nominating for the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

Those calls have further risen in octaves in the last few days, after our party successfully nominated the very distinguished Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo as its flagbearer for that election, in a transparently conducted primary.

These calls, I know, come from a good place: our people believe in my ability to help our candidate win the election and further help him provide quality governance that will be built on the excellent foundations our dearest incumbent governor Chief Willie Obiano has already laid.

Patriots who believe in a future that will sustain - and build on - the landmark achievements of the Obiano administration made those calls.

I do, from the depth of my heart, appreciate this patriotic summon to service and thank everyone who showed this much faith in me.

When, in March 17, 2014 His Excellency appointed me his Chief of Protocol, my singular aim was to help him run a purpose-driven administration that would elevate Ndi Anambra and ease their burdens.

And when, after a resounding second term victory in 2018, the governor graciously expanded my responsibilities by adding for me even more duties as his Deputy Chief of Staff, that original objective did not change. I reaffirmed it, instead. Now, my excitement knows no bounds as every Onye Anambra can attest to the quality of work the governor has done for our people in the last eight years.

That work continues. His Excellency still has nine months to conclude it. And I do not intend to leave him midway. I have no intention of jumping ship. Therefore, assisting the governor to complete what he started remains my preoccupation.

Further, I believe our dear party, APGA, will benefit from my decision to not seek to be our candidate’s Running Mate. I value the growth and strength of the party far above the attractions of higher office.

It is on the above premise that I wish to plead my lack of interest in serving as running mate to Prof Charles Soludo. I, however, commit myself wholly to helping him and our great party win the November election, so that Ndi Anambra will continue to witness more years of steady progress.

I plead for understanding from everyone who has clamored for my nomination and urge all party leaders, stakeholders, members and supporters to do everything within their powers to ensure we deliver our party in this election.

Thank you and God bless us all.

Uzu Okagbue