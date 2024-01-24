Anambra Govt reinstates suspended traditional ruler, Soludo questions council's legality

The government suspended Igwe Ezeani on January 8 for violating the Code of Conduct of Chieftaincy. Anambra also “forgave’’ two other traditional rulers who breached the Anambra traditional rulers Code of Conduct.

Traditional rulers “forgiven’’ after they tendered apologies to the government in the responses to their queries were Igwe Gerald Mbamalu of Ojoto and Igwe Felix Ebelendu of Aguluezechukwu. The government earlier queried the duo also for violating the Code of Conduct for Chieftaincy.

Gov Charles Soludo’s media aide, Christian Aburime, stated in Awka on Wednesday that the government’s decisions were taken at its meeting with traditional rulers as part of consultations with stakeholders to review the government’s activities. Addressing the meeting, Gov Soludo listed his past achievements and appealed for support to do more.

He charged traditional rulers to give maximum support to his administration under the Public-Private-Community Development Programme, a strategy of his administration for the rapid growth of the state.

He noted that the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council as currently constituted was unknown to the law and illegal.

“The current body violates the provisions of Section 2(F) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers (Amendment) Law (2020).

“The law provides that the council shall be composed of a chairman, two deputy chairmen, and a member from each of the 21 local government areas of the state, all appointed by the governor.

“It provides also that members appointed from each senatorial district shall not exceed 11,’’ he said.

The law also states that members of the council shall not exceed 36 drawn from the 21 local government areas and the three senatorial districts. Soludo noted that the present council is composed of 52 members in utter violation of the law.

It, therefore, implied that the body as presently constituted was not known to the law and could not make any valid decisions in the sight of the law, he noted. The meeting decided that to end the illegality, a committee of five traditional rulers and appointed government officials would be established to consider needed amendments to the law.

Ninety-four traditional rulers attended the meeting where the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, reaffirmed the solidarity of traditional rulers with the government in its efforts to transform Anambra into a liveable homeland.

Also addressing the meeting, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Collins Nwabunwanne, assured traditional rulers of the government’s cordial relationship with them.

“The suspension of the traditional ruler and the querying of two others were in line with the spirit of ensuring law and order in the state,’’ he stated.

