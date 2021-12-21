RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Anambra governorship election petitions tribunal relocates to Ilorin

The Anambra governorship election petitions tribunal has relocated its sittings from Awka to Ilorin in Kwara.

Prof Chukwuma Soludo is the winner of the Anambra Governorship election. [Facebook/Charles Chukwuma Soludo]

Mr Surajo Gusau, Secretary of the tribunal, disclosed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka via telephone on Tuesday.

Gusau said that the movement took place on Dec. 17 saying that the tribunal had already settled down in Ilorin.

He, however, did not disclose the reasons for the relocation, saying it was based an administrative directive.

Gusau said that the tribunal was handling 12 cases apart from the one filed by Accord Party which was withdrawn on Dec. 9.

The tribunal was set up to handle petitions arising from the Anambra governorship poll, won by Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

