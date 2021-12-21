Mr Surajo Gusau, Secretary of the tribunal, disclosed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka via telephone on Tuesday.
Anambra governorship election petitions tribunal relocates to Ilorin
The Anambra governorship election petitions tribunal has relocated its sittings from Awka to Ilorin in Kwara.
Gusau said that the movement took place on Dec. 17 saying that the tribunal had already settled down in Ilorin.
He, however, did not disclose the reasons for the relocation, saying it was based an administrative directive.
Gusau said that the tribunal was handling 12 cases apart from the one filed by Accord Party which was withdrawn on Dec. 9.
The tribunal was set up to handle petitions arising from the Anambra governorship poll, won by Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng