The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the 2020 Anambra governorship election for November 6.

The electoral commission's spokesperson, Festus Okoye, said in a statement on Tuesday, January 19 that a statutory notice on the timetable and schedule of electoral activities will be issued on June 9.

The collection of forms commences on June 10, while the deadline for the conduct of primary elections and resolution of conflicts arising from them is fixed for July 1.

INEC urged political parties to conduct rancour-free primary elections, expressing concerns about election processes that have led to avoidable litigations in the past.

"We urge all stakeholders to support the commission's efforts to strengthen the electoral process, including the deployment of technology to deliver free, fair and credible elections," Okoye said.

Incumbent Governor Willie Obiano will not be contesting the election as he sees out the rest of his second term set to expire on March 17, 2022.