Anambra Election: Soludo extends lead as INEC announces results of 19 out of 21 LGAs

The election held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 was contested by 18 political parties and their governorship candidates.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the results of 19 out of 21 local government areas in the state.

From the 19 LGAs so far announced, Soludo leads in 17 LGAs, while the results of Ihiala and Orumba North LGAs are yet to be announced.

Pulse had earlier reported that the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria lost Nnewi North LGA to Ifeanyi Ubah, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party.

While the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Andy Ubah is yet to win any local government, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party won in Ogbaru LGA.

Soludo cleared Dunukofia, Awka South, Oyi, Ayamelum, Anaocha, Anambra East, Idemili South, Onitsha South, Njikoka, and Orumba South, Onitsha North, Aguata, Idemili North, Ekwusigo, Nnewi South, Awka North and Anambra West.

Below are the results from the 19 LGAs

(1) Dunukofia LGA

APC 1991

APGA 4124

PDP 1680

YPP 1360

(2) Awka South LGA

APC 2595

APGA 12,891

PDP 5498

YPP 919

(3) Oyi LGA

APC 2830

APGA 6133

PDP 2484

YPP 900

(4) Ayamelum LGA

APC 2409

APGA 3424

PDP 2804

YPP 407

(5) Anaocha LGA

APC 2085

APGA 6911

PDP 5108

YPP 868

(6) Anambra East LGA

APC 2034

APGA 9747

PDP 1380

YPP 559

(7) Idemili South LGA

APC 1039

APGA 2312

PDP 2016

YPP 752

(8) Onitsha South LGA

APC 2050

APGA 4281

PDP 2253

YPP 271

(9) Njikoka LGA

APC 3216

APGA 8803

PDP 3409

YPP 924

(10) Nnewi North LGA

APC 1278

APGA 3369

PDP 1511

YPP 6485

(11) Orumba South LGA

APC 2060

APGA 4394

PDP 1672

YPP 887

(12) Ogbaru LGA

APC 1178

APGA 3051

PDP 3445

YPP 484

(13) Onitsha North LGA

APC 3909

APGA 5587

PDP 3781

YPP 682

(14) Aguata LGA

APC 4773

APGA 9136

PDP 3798

YPP 1070

(15) Ihiala LGA

No election

(16) Idemili North LGA

APC 2291

APGA 5358

PDP 2312

YPP 902

(17) Ekwusigo LGA

APC 1237

APGA 2570

PDP 1857

YPP 727

(18) Nnewi South LGA

APC 1307

APGA 3243

PDP 2226

YPP 1327

(19) Orumba North LGA

(Result Contested. Not Declared)

(20) Awka North LGA

APC 755

APGA 1908

PDP 840

YPP 381

(21) Anambra West LGA

APC 1233

APGA 1918

PDP 1401