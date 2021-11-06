RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Anambra Election: INEC extends voting time to 4 pm

Authors:

bayo wahab

INEC urges electorate to be patient, saying their votes will count.

Anambra Election : INEC extends voting time to 4 pm (Vanguard)
Anambra Election : INEC extends voting time to 4 pm (Vanguard)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the voting time in the ongoing governorship election in Anambra state to 4 pm.

Recommended articles

This according to the commission is due to the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in some polling units.

The commission in a statement on Saturday, November 6, 2021, said the extension applies to areas where voting did not begin at the commencement period of 8:30am.

The electoral body, however, urged electorate to be patient, while assuring them that nobody would be disenfranchised.

INEC also assured the voters that all votes would count.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC chieftain in Anambra pleads with INEC to extend voting deadline by 3 hours

APC chieftain in Anambra pleads with INEC to extend voting deadline by 3 hours

Kwara doctors suspend warning strike

Kwara doctors suspend warning strike

Anambra Election: INEC extends voting time to 4 pm

Anambra Election: INEC extends voting time to 4 pm

Anambra Election: APGA candidate Soludo 'shocked' by INEC’s technology breakdown

Anambra Election: APGA candidate Soludo 'shocked' by INEC’s technology breakdown

Anambra Deputy Governor describes ongoing election as the smoothest he’s ever seen

Anambra Deputy Governor describes ongoing election as the smoothest he’s ever seen

Anambra Election: APC candidate, Andy Uba commends electoral process

Anambra Election: APC candidate, Andy Uba commends electoral process

Anambra Election: PDP candidate Ozigbo votes, decries delay in voting devices

Anambra Election: PDP candidate Ozigbo votes, decries delay in voting devices

Anambra Election: Gov Obiano and his wife cast their votes in Aguleri

Anambra Election: Gov Obiano and his wife cast their votes in Aguleri

Anambra Election: Voters kick against INEC’s ‘No facemask, No voting’ rule

Anambra Election: Voters kick against INEC’s ‘No facemask, No voting’ rule

Trending

Southeast governors to meet FG over Nnamdi Kanu

South-east governors (Channels TV)

Gov Okowa explains why Jonathan was absent at PDP convention

Governors visiting ex-President Goodluck Jonathan earlier in the year [Twitter/@OfficialPDPNig]

34,587 Police Officers have been deployed to Anambra for election

President Muhammadu Buhari with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali [Presidency]

1.5 million new voters complete PVC registration in 3 months

The registration exercise will be suspended in June 2022 [INEC]