The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the voting time in the ongoing governorship election in Anambra state to 4 pm.
Anambra Election: INEC extends voting time to 4 pm
INEC urges electorate to be patient, saying their votes will count.
This according to the commission is due to the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in some polling units.
The commission in a statement on Saturday, November 6, 2021, said the extension applies to areas where voting did not begin at the commencement period of 8:30am.
The electoral body, however, urged electorate to be patient, while assuring them that nobody would be disenfranchised.
INEC also assured the voters that all votes would count.
